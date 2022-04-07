In 1659, Cardinal Mazarin (the Regent of France) and Philippe IV (the King of Spain) signed a decree. France took control of the northern Pyrenees mountains, and Spain maintained control of the south. This split didn't just affect the mountains, but the dogs, too. On either side of the border, the flock guardians were further refined until the Great Pyrenees and Pyrenean mastiff became two separate, distinct breeds—the Pyrenean mastiffs on the Spanish side, the Great Pyrenees on the French side.