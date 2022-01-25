Though the pumi wasn't recognized by the American Kennel Club until 2016, these pups are not a new breed. There are three distinct herding breeds indiginous to Hungary: the puli, the mudi, and the pumi. The puli is thought to be the oldest of the trio, with his ancestors migrating to what is now Hungary in 800 A.D. According to the HPCA, around 300 years ago, pulik (the plural form of puli) began mating with herding dogs from France and Germany as livestock trading brought their masters in close company and that the pumi is a result of this crossbreeding.