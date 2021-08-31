If she's active outside (running on a beach or hiking through the woods) she may need to be bathed more often than if she's cuddling with you on the couch. Whenever it's time for a bath, just be sure to give yourself plenty of time because it can take a long time to thoroughly rinse and dry her cords, according to the PCA. You'll need to squeeze (rubbing can form mats!) excess water from her fur. It's also important to get her 100-percent dry, as mildew can develop between her cords. And if a trim is in order, a bath is the best place to do it because the cords stretch a bit when wet.