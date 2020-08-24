A puggle will be very happy in a home with a yard they can run around in, though be ready for some digging and barking. They can also live in apartments with an owner who is dedicated to giving them regular, thorough exercise. “You want to let them get out that fun energy in a way that's fun for both of you. Otherwise, they will find ways that you don't think are fun,” Bloom warns. As with other bored dogs, they might go after your sofa or curtains.