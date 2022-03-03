If you spot your pudelpointer in an alert stance with his front paw lifted, that's a sign of his strong hunting instinct. When he spots potential prey, he grows still and lifts a paw in the direction of what caught his attention, a move called pointing. His keen nose will often lift slightly as he tries to keep the scent of his prey. This is completely normal behavior for this breed, but your pudelpointer should be well-trained so he does not take off without permission.