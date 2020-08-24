Though the Portuguese water dog’s lineage goes back almost 800 years, making their origins somewhat murky, experts think of poodles as the breed’s closest genetic cousin. It makes a lot of sense when you see them; the two breeds have a lot of similar characteristics. The Portuguese water dog’s coat comes in two varieties: curly or wavy. In both cases, the hair is medium to long and single coated. The coat comes in shades of brown, tan, black, and white, with the latter being the rarest by a hefty margin. Some Portuguese water dogs will have bi- or even tri-colored coats, with black and tan being the most common. Another common coloration is for either all black and all brown varieties to sport a splash of white on their chins (referred to as “milk chin”).