Poodle (Miniature)

Miniature poodles are intelligent, athletic dogs who love companionship and are easy to get along with. Although they are occasionally characterized as a finicky breed, miniature poodles are actually wonderful family dogs thanks to their smarts, their eager-to-please attitude, and their gentle demeanor with kids and other pets. They’re an easy breed to train, low-allergen, and low-odor, so they fit in well with most homes and families. Though their low-shedding curly coats have the benefit of being almost hypoallergenic, they do require lots of care and grooming. If you have the time and resources to dedicate to these peaceful pups, they make loving and loyal companions.