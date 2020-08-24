|height
The world’s first Pomsky wasn’t really a Pomsky at all. The idea of this designer hybrid first surfaced in 2011 when a Buzzfeed article suggested how adorable a Pomeranian and Siberian husky hybrid would be, and it showed photographic examples that the Internet fell in love with. (More on that later.) In reality, the size difference between those two breeds meant that a cross between them wasn’t realistic. So the whole Buzzfeed brouhaha was a nonstarter. Until a year or so later, when breeders used artificial insemination to create an apartment-dwelling husky-lover’s dream: the Pomsky!
What looks like a fluffier, smaller husky, the Pomsky hybrid is loyal yet mischievous. They tend to follow their humans around the house (or apartment) waiting for the attention they thrive on. Pomskies love to run around and play, and a well-trained puppy loves having kid companions to burn off that extra energy. They have all the smarts of a husky paired with the energy of a Pomeranian, so don’t be surprised if they try to test your patience at times. But with the right socialization, a Pomsky will be a loving and silly addition to any household.
A full-grown Pomsky is a small- to medium-size dog that tops out around 30–35 pounds. They look like a Siberian husky, but don’t require the care of a large dog. Meg Albera of Angel’s Creek Pomskies has been breeding Pomskies exclusively for years. “The Pomsky is the perfect breed for someone that would really love a husky, but doesn’t have the space or doesn’t want the bigness of a husky,” Albera says. “With pet weight restrictions that landlords sometimes have, a Pomsky could be the best fit.”
Because they hail from two multi-color parents, Pomskies can come in myriad coat and eye colors. Their coats can be any combination of brown, red, gray, blue, or white. Pomskies can also inherit the same coat patterns as their husky parents, like an adorable tuxedo or brindle look. Their fluffy double coat will need to be brushed daily. Even so, Pomsky owners can still expect to find puppy hair everywhere, as this breed is definitely prone to shedding.
An old saying declares that the eyes are windows to the soul, and a Pomsky’s eyes will certainly steal anyone’s heart. Pomsky eye colors range from light hazel to piercing blue. It’s also not uncommon to see a Pomsky with two different colored eyes, similar to the Siberian husky.
Some breeders advertise a smaller version of the Pomsky, known as the “teacup Pomsky,” but buyers should beware—the breeding process for these miniature pups can be unethical. It's important to note that the American Kennel Club (AKC) doesn't recognize teacup breeds, since there are many health concerns that befall the tiny pups. Pomskies are already small, so check with a veterinary professional before seeking out a “teacup Pomsky.”
Pomskies are playful, intelligent, and very loyal. A Pomsky can latch onto one specific member of the family and be protective when meeting strangers, so proper socialization is important to help ensure your dog will be friendly when meeting new people and other pets. While they do love to play, Pomskies can sometimes be wary of smaller children who might not know how to handle them properly. As long as children learn the right way to interact with the puppy—no tugging on that fluffy tail!—their relationship will likely flourish for a lifetime.
As far as other animals go, Pomskies inherit a high prey drive from the Siberian husky, meaning that they have the natural instinct to chase smaller animals. This means that early socialization will be essential for owners who plan to have their Pomsky around other pets.
Training is crucial for any Pomsky, and owners should plan to spend many hours educating their pup. This isn’t to say that Pomskies aren’t highly trainable—they certainly are, with a committed owner and lots of praise. The Pomsky’s intelligent, independent nature will be complemented by consistency, treats, and praise. It may take a more experienced dog owner to properly train a Pomsky, since their spunky, intelligent nature means they will learn how to push your boundaries if you’re not consistent.
The Pomsky Owners Association recommends starting out with short, 10–15 minute training sessions in order to keep your Pomsky’s interest. And the organization notes that the breed is highly food motivated—so load up on training treats to help reinforce good behaviors. Pomskies may look angelic and innocent, but the Siberian side of them loves getting the upper hand.
“The possible downside of owning a Pomsky is that [they] have the energy and brains of a husky. They need to be active,” Albera says. “If getting their energy out isn’t enough, their brains need to be stimulated with puzzles or games. ... If not given enough attention, they will seek it elsewhere by chewing or barking.”
Pomskies are naturally very vocal dogs. They tend to inherit the chattiness of both their parent breeds, which can get on neighbors’ nerves fast if training isn’t enforced.
In terms of living needs, Pomskies can be very adaptable dogs who don’t need a ton of space to be content. While their size makes them well-built for apartment living, the breed still has high energy needs and will require regular walks and playtime built into their daily activities. With such strong loyalty tendencies, a Pomsky can develop separation anxiety when their owner is away or not giving them enough attention. According to the Pomsky Owners Association, “this nervousness from separation anxiety can cause a number of other issues when the Pomsky is separated from its owner including barking, whining, chewing, and urination.” Their website offers a number of resources for Pomsky owners dealing with an anxious pup.
This breed loves to play and appreciates being spoiled with toys. The husky side of them loves to show off their intelligence with puzzle-style games. They enjoy the outdoors, even the snow days—their thick mane helps keep them warm all winter long. In the hotter months, Pomskies enjoy swimming or playing with water to cool off. Their husky half also loves to run and dig—so you may need to keep an eye on them in the yard if they’re prone to messing up your flower garden. After exhausting his energy, a Pomsky will be eager to curl up on the nearest available lap for some scratches.
Prospective Pomsky owners should be prepared to brush their dog daily. With such a thick double coat, the breed tends to shed a lot, so brushing consistently will prevent a huge mess. During the summer months, a Pomsky will shed even more. So in addition to daily brushings, monthly baths or groomer visits will be needed. But during the winter, the dog will shed less and won’t need to be professionally groomed as often. Examine and trim your pup’s nails every month to ensure they stay healthy.
In terms of nutrition, Pomskies typically have the same diet as most small- to mid-sized dogs, though you should always check with your veterinarian to see what food or treats they’d suggest in order to maintain a healthy weight. As a small breed, Pomskies are more prone to dental problems, so owners should plan to brush their teeth as often as daily or weekly, depending on your vet’s recommendation. Be sure to use a vet-approved doggy toothpaste and brush.
“With an average lifespan of 13–15 years, Pomskies live a relatively healthy life,” Adam Christman, DVM, of Brick, N.J., says. “It’s difficult to predict the health risks associated with this breed since it’s classified as a new designer breed. … There is some concern over crossing a large breed dog with a small breed dog, and not knowing the genetic outcome years down the road.”
Because the Pomsky is one-half Pomeranian, it’s important to watch out for health concerns that can plague many small breeds: Dental trouble, ear infections, and skin problems could be an issue. And while their Siberian husky lineage means Pomskies will have beautiful eyes, those eyes can also be the source of several eye conditions of concern. Look out for any inflammation, discoloration, or sensitivity to light, which should be checked out by a vet. Hip dysplasia can be another hereditary concern passed down by their husky ancestors, which owners should look out for in their Pomsky as well.
Hoopla about this new designer breed legendarily started with a 2011 Buzzfeed article titled “The Pomeranian + Siberian husky mix: The cutest designer dog breed ever?” The catch? Pomskies didn’t even exist. So the article used adorable photos of other breeds that looked like they could be Pomeranian-husky mixes, including a pic of a Finnish lapphund puppy named Tequila by Swedish photographer Tommie Ohlson.
Lapphund or not, people were enamored with the idea of a miniature fluffy Siberian, and so it was only a matter of time before the Pomsky myth became a reality. The very first intentional Pomsky litters were created via artificial insemination in the 2011–2012 timeframe.
It’s very important to make sure your Pomsky has been bred ethically. Albera points out that with such a size difference between the Siberian husky and Pomeranian, breeders must follow strict guidelines to ensure the breeding procedure happens in a humane fashion from start to finish. Artificial insemination is the safest way to breed a Pomsky. “You always want to have a smaller male [who sires the litter], because it can hurt the female if larger, so if breeding first generation F1s, you want a Siberian husky female and a Pomeranian male. When breeding further generations, you want to have a male that’s no more than 5 pounds bigger than the female. And never use a husky male,” Albera says.