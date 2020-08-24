In terms of living needs, Pomskies can be very adaptable dogs who don’t need a ton of space to be content. While their size makes them well-built for apartment living, the breed still has high energy needs and will require regular walks and playtime built into their daily activities. With such strong loyalty tendencies, a Pomsky can develop separation anxiety when their owner is away or not giving them enough attention. According to the Pomsky Owners Association, “this nervousness from separation anxiety can cause a number of other issues when the Pomsky is separated from its owner including barking, whining, chewing, and urination.” Their website offers a number of resources for Pomsky owners dealing with an anxious pup.