11 Playful Pomeranian Mixes Eager to Fill Your Life With Smiles

Pomchi, Pomapoo, Pomsky, Pom-Shi—with all this pomp stuffed into tiny bods, these sassy crossbreeds offer much more than an adorable face!

If you're looking for a pup with a huge personality shoved in a tiny frame, a Pomeranian mix is a great place to start. Pomeranians are known for their sass, but they're also super smart, loyal, and adorable companions. If you're lucky, your hybrid could inherit the Poms' hard-to-resist smiley face, the perfect match to her happy-go-lucky personality.

But before adopting your Pom mix, it's important to research breeders carefully and avoid puppy mills who don't put the puppies' health and safety first. A reputable breeding program will test for known health issues in both dog parents, mitigating the risks so the hybrid puppies live a full and happy life. And since a Pom can be your BFF for up to 16 years, you'll want to make sure she's as healthy as she can be.

Like any dog breed, Pomeranian mixes are susceptible to a handful of health conditions. According to the American Pomeranian Club, Poms are especially susceptible to epilepsy and eye problems like cataracts. Because of their small size, you'll want to watch out for luxating patella, which can impede their movement. Lastly, like all toy dog breeds, Pom mixes are prone to teeth and gum problems, meaning dental care should be a top priority.

Pomchi (Pomeranian Chihuahua Mix)

Black Pomchi on beach, Chihuahua Pomeranian mix Pomchi, Chihuahua Pomeranian mix, standing on a dock

The Pomchi, which is also known by other names like Chipom, Pomahuahua, and Chiranian, is a tiny yet powerful hybrid of a Pomeranian and a Chihuahua. When they're at home, Pomchies are often seen snuggling with their humans or showing off tricks. But these pups are naturally on the nervous side, often suffering with separation anxiety when left alone and needing extra patience when meeting new people or children.

Yorkie-Pom (Yorkie Pomeranian Mix)

Yorkie-Pom, Pomeranian Yorkie mix, sitting in grass Yorkie-Pom, Pomeranian Yorkie mix, standing in snow wearing green scarf

Yorkie-Poms (also adorably called Porkies) are energetic and curious pups who love to be social. The Yorkshire Terrier is smart dog who takes well to positive reinforcement training, so you can expect Yorkie-Poms to inherit quite a bit of their brains. Between a thick, Pom coat and a longer Yorkie fur, these pups will strut and show off their haircuts each time they leave the groomer.

Shiranian (Shih Tzu Pomeranian Mix)

pomeranian shih tzu mix sitting in a pile of leaves pomeranian shih tzu mix lying on a couch

This happy hybrid is known by many different names, like shiranian, shihppom, and Pomtzu. Pomeranians are comfortable as lap dogs, but the Shih tzu has perfected that role. Shiranian owners should prepare for long nights lying on the couch with a pup by their side.

Porgi (Corgi and Pomeranian Mix)

Pomeranian corgi mix corgi Pomeranian mix with corgi face wearing blue bandana

We all love a pup with stubby legs, and the Porgi is no exception. A feisty Pomeranian mixed with a loyal corgi, these pups are confident and high-energy, which means they'll need daily exercise and plenty of enrichment activities to keep her happy.

Maltipom (Maltese Pomeranian Mix)

maltipom lying on windowsill maltipom lying on her back

While all Pomeranian mixes bring a bit of sass, the sweet-natured Maltese balances the attitude in a Maltipom. An alert and clever toy breed, Maltipoms are fun to train and love to show off new tricks. Plus, while no dog breeds are truly hypoallergenic, these pups could fair better for allergy sufferers, especially if they inherit a more Maltese-like coat.

Pomapoo (Pomeranian Poodle Mix)

white Pomapoo on the grass black Pomapoo on the floor

A mix between a Pomeranian and a toy poodle, Pomapoos are loyal, active pups who make excellent family dogs. This hybrid loves attention, so they're perfect for multi-dog households and may even prefer to have a friend by their side. Be prepared to shower these pups with lots of love and affection, because they'll soak it up and adore you right back!

Pomsky (Pomeranian Husky Mix)

Pomsky sitting in front of flowering bush wearing a bandana Pomsky laying in the grass wearing a bright colored scarf

Apartment dwellers who love the look of a Siberian husky, but just don't have the space to give a large dog breed a happy life, may find their best friend in a Pomsky. This mixed breed—which only recently came to be in 2011—is one of the largest Pomeranian mixes, weighing up to 30–35 pounds when full grown. Pomskies are spunky and independent, so it may take a more experienced dog owner and lots of patience to properly train these pups.

Dameranian (Pomeranian Dachshund Mix)

Damerianian puppy on carpet looking up at the camera Damerianian standing on rock wearing a floral bandana

The dameranian—which you may also call a doxie Pom, Pom-dach, Pom-a-weenie, Pomaweenie, Pomdach, or Pomweenie—is an adorably stubby cross between a Pomeranian and a dachshund. These tiny pups are stuffed with huge personalities, and it's not rare to hear them barking at just about anyone and anything that catches their attention.

Paperanian (Papillon Pomeranian Mix)

Paperanian sitting on beach Two Paperanians standing on a wooden deck

The Paperanian, a Pomeranian mixed with a fellow long-haired toy dog breed, the papillon, is a tiny yet mighty force full of energy and affection. Get your favorite brush out, because this mix has long hair that needs to be combed through frequently to prevent mats and tangles.

Pom-Shi (Shiba Inu Pomeranian Mix)

Pom-Shi sitting in front of house Pom-Shi sitting on concrete

If you dream of a little fox roaming around your home, a Pom-Shi may be the perfect fit. A Pomeranian mixed with a Shiba Inu, these pups are loyal, goofy dogs who are sure to put a smile on anyone's face. Shibas are known for their curiosity and ability to explore, so it's important to keep these pups leashed when out of the house.

Jack-A-Ranian (Jack Russell Terrier Pomeranian Mix)

Jack-A-Ranian with leash Jack-A-Ranian sitting in the kitchen

