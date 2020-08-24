Pomeranian

They love to both snuggle up on your lap and play around the house. Making Poms the center of attention by teaching them new tricks is a great way to help them exercise and bond with the family. They don’t have long attention spans, so keep your training sessions short and fun, with lots of treats. Top priorities should be training them to walk on a leash and come when called. They can be a bit tough to housebreak, as they aren’t fans of going outside when it's cold or rainy. And you should not allow them to jump on and off furniture so they don’t injure their joints or break any bones. Early socialization is essential, too. Poms can become yappy dogs, so introduce them to lots of different people, places, and experiences when they are young so they know how to interact with the world as they get older.