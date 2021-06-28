The Pomchi is a hybrid dog that blends the small-but-mighty attributes of the Pomeranian and the Chihuahua . These toy breeds combine to create a pint-sized pup, but they still have big personalities and are known for occasional willful streaks. If you're devoted to training and socializing your Pomchi puppy , they will make a loyal companion.

These hybrid pups are known by a few different names, too, including the Chipom, Pomahuahua, and Chiranian (the title favored by the American Canine Hybrid Club ).

Appearance

The best things come in small packages, and the Pomchi is proof. No matter which parent your Pomchi takes after, they will weigh less than a gallon of milk, making them a perfect on-the-go dog . Chihuahuas are known as the smallest dog breed in the world, weighing just 6 pounds at their heaviest, while the Pomeranian can weigh up to 7 pounds.

A Pomchi may be small, but he's full of spunk and personality.

The Pomchi stands between just 6-9 inches in height, so they are known for getting underfoot when excited. Early training will help your Pomchi learn not to wander beneath their human's feet (especially while you cook), and help both parties avoid injuries.

The Pomchi's coat often comes in a range of colors, just like their parents-imagine everything from cream Pomchies to black with a variety of color combinations in between. Just like their fun-loving personalities, every Pomchi's coat has a little bit of character. Depending on his parents, his coat can be long and fluffy or short and thin . But no matter their coat, these dogs are easy to groom with regular brushing using a soft brush.

Temperament

Pomchies inherit traits from two bold, charming, and highly intelligent breeds . These tiny dogs love to be close to their preferred humans, and they provide a lifetime of entertainment alongside their sometimes sassy attitudes. Though small, the Pomchi is an active dog that is eager to learn new tricks , play, and accompany you on outings.

Like with all breeds, Pomchi puppies need early and consistent socialization to be comfortable around other people and animals. Start by introducing your Pomchi to other small breeds, then seek out larger dogs with calm demeanors for doggy playdates.

While they adore their humans, Pomchies can be jealous when their owner pays attention to other animals, people, or anything that isn't them. Early socialization during puppyhood will help them be more accepting of strangers.

Joan Mayer, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, recommends her clients at The Inquisitive Canine introduce smaller dogs to larger puppy peers through a reward-based class so a professional trainer is present during the initial interactions. Mayer, who owns a Pomchi mix of her own named Ringo, recommends introducing these petite pups to other small dogs first, then expanding to larger dogs who are mature and have a good demeanor with small animals.

"Find people who are in a similar situation as you when it comes to socializing smaller dogs," Mayer says. "Maybe you have friends with dogs, you're taking your dog to training classes , or ask your veterinarian if they have other clients with dogs who would want a puppy play date or walk … you want the dog to have as many positive responses and experiences as they can."

Thanks to their innate intelligence, the Pomchi is usually quick to learn with the help of positive reinforcement training . While some are motivated by treats , others are driven by affection and praise for good behavior.

Living Needs

With his compact size, the Pomchi lives seamlessly in most spaces-including apartments , tiny homes, and mobile homes. These fearless pups can sometimes forget their own fragile nature. So, despite their bravado, they should be introduced carefully to children, dogs, or other pets so they aren't accidentally injured.

It is important to make sure adults and children give Pomchies space and allow them to approach humans on their own terms. Again, they can be nervous or suspicious around new people at first.

"Each dog should be viewed as an individual," Mayer says. "In general, what I've observed is that the general public tends to treat small dogs differently than large dogs . People are more likely to approach them because they're tiny. Little dogs-because they've been grabbed more or approached more because they're cute and small-might start to get more defensive."

These pint-sized pups are ideal travel buddies. Whether you're road-tripping, camping, or just running errands, your Pomchi will happily tag along.

In small spaces, these tiny dogs can also have a tendency to get underfoot, especially in the kitchen. Owners can prevent injuries for humans and pets alike by having a small dog bed set aside and training their Pomchi that the bed is their "spot" in the kitchen.

Once comfortable with his surroundings, a Pomchi will love showing off tricks and snuggling in laps. He can suffer from anxiety when left alone for prolonged periods of time, so owners should be prepared to take their dog with them whenever possible. They are inquisitive hybrids who love new experiences once they feel safe with the people around them, so carry them with you as you run errands!

Care

A Pomchi will choose toys and games over exercise most of the time. Pomeranians and Chihuahuas can really only manage 20-30 minutes of walking at a time, and they do not need much exercise. In addition to playing with your Pomchi (most love squeaky toys and other interactive games ), make sure to brush them regularly.

Left: One thing to know about the Pomchi: Though he's small, he might not realize it. These pups are all personality! | Credit: Flabygasted / Shutterstock