A cross between Pomeranians and toy poodles , the Pomapoo is a petite and playful pup who would likely be voted "most friendly" among poodle mixes if such a pageant existed.

These pint-sized pooches vary in appearance and size depending on which parent's traits they take on the most. In general, a full-grown Pomapoo dog weighs 5–15 pounds. But if they have inherited more Pom, they could be teeny-tiny and look like a fluffy fox. If they've got oodles of poodle in their DNA, they could don a furry, curly coat, be a bit larger, and inherit an air of dignity. Either way, Pomapoos have moderate grooming needs to keep their coats from matting.

These small dogs are good candidates for apartment living , and while they don't require a ton of exercise, they are bidding for a standing invitation to sit on your lap.

"Most Pomapoos are very sweet and affectionate, but some may inherit a shy nature," says Michelle Burch, DVM at Safe Hounds Pet Insurance .

While both Pomeranians and poodles are popular breeds (and have both been favored by royalty for centuries), the Pomeranian-poodle mix is a relatively new mixed breed that's been around since the late 1990s. Pomapoos tend to be a versatile match for a variety of pet owners, from families to retirees, and mesh well with most living situations.

Appearance

Because they're a mixed breed , Pomapoos can vary quite a bit in appearance depending on which combo of adorable traits their parents pass on. In general, these small dogs range between 5–15 pounds, with male Pomapoos on the larger side.

Left: A cutie cross between a Pomeranian and toy poodle, no two Pomapoos look exactly alike. They can have straight hair or curls, and be a multitude of colors. | Credit: Promph / Adobe Stock