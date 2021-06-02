Pomapoo
A cross between Pomeranians and toy poodles, the Pomapoo is a petite and playful pup who would likely be voted "most friendly" among poodle mixes if such a pageant existed.
These pint-sized pooches vary in appearance and size depending on which parent's traits they take on the most. In general, a full-grown Pomapoo dog weighs 5–15 pounds. But if they have inherited more Pom, they could be teeny-tiny and look like a fluffy fox. If they've got oodles of poodle in their DNA, they could don a furry, curly coat, be a bit larger, and inherit an air of dignity. Either way, Pomapoos have moderate grooming needs to keep their coats from matting.
These small dogs are good candidates for apartment living, and while they don't require a ton of exercise, they are bidding for a standing invitation to sit on your lap.
"Most Pomapoos are very sweet and affectionate, but some may inherit a shy nature," says Michelle Burch, DVM at Safe Hounds Pet Insurance.
While both Pomeranians and poodles are popular breeds (and have both been favored by royalty for centuries), the Pomeranian-poodle mix is a relatively new mixed breed that's been around since the late 1990s. Pomapoos tend to be a versatile match for a variety of pet owners, from families to retirees, and mesh well with most living situations.
Appearance
Because they're a mixed breed, Pomapoos can vary quite a bit in appearance depending on which combo of adorable traits their parents pass on. In general, these small dogs range between 5–15 pounds, with male Pomapoos on the larger side.
Perky Poms have almost cartoon-like smiles, a buoyant strut, triangular ears, a plumed tail, and a fluffy-but-thick double coat. Frills around their necks and chests make them look like proud little lions, and they have dark-but-bright almond-shaped eyes.
Poodles, on the other hand, have a curly low-allergen coat, square build, dark oval eyes with an intelligent gaze, and, overall, an elegant demeanor.
To put it another way, one Pomapoo could be defined more by the animated appearance of a Pomeranian, while another could take on the distinguished traits of a toy poodle. Or, you could get a flamboyant mix of both.
Pomapoos' coats can also vary wildly in terms of color, texture, and patterns. These pups may come in shades of red, brown, black, cream, brindle, or a seemingly endless number of color combinations. Usually, though, their coats tend to be dense and wavy, Burch says.
Because their hair can be prone to matting, a daily brushing routine can help keep their coats tangle-free in between trips to the groomer. And while no dog is technically hypoallergenic, Pomapoos may be a low-allergen dog if they inherit the toy poodle coat.
Temperament
Poodles are fast learners and whip smart. Poms are active, inquisitive, and extroverted. Combine the two breeds, and the result is often a Pomapoo that's clever and snuggly, who absolutely loves to be the center of attention and is eager to learn new tricks. Like their Pomeranian parents, these vivacious dogs have a knack for entertaining their beloved humans and crave play time.
"Pomapoos tend to be intelligent, affectionate, and friendly dogs to strangers, children, and other animals," Burch says. (But because of their tiny stature and delicate frame, they may not be a good fit for families with young, rough-housing children who may mistakenly injure these little guys. Always supervise kiddos when playing with any pup.)
Pomapoos bond tightly with their families and tend to be very loving, Burch says. "The Pomapoo also loves having a lap to sit in and receive pets," she says.
Gentle and eager-to-please, the Pomapoo tends to be a stellar student when it comes to training.
Living Needs
Pomapoos can do excellent in apartments or tiny homes. "A Pomapoo would also adapt well to a larger house and acreage but would probably be found inside on their favorite chair," Burch says.
As extroverts and family dogs, Pomapoos tend to enjoy the company of other pets, including cats. While they'll get playful streaks, their exercise needs are on the low end of the scale. These dogs aren't much for outdoor adventures (they don't fare well in extreme temperatures, whether hot or cold). A daily walk or about 30 minutes of exercise a day should suit their needs, Burch says.
Because they bond with their family, they'll do best in a home where they get plenty of attention and have some dedicated playtime with interactive toys and puzzle games.
It's also a good idea to outfit your house with doggy stairs or a ramp to help them climb up on your couch. It'll keep these tiny puppers from injuring their joints from jumping on and off furniture.
Care
These darling dogs do need regular grooming and a good teeth brushing routine to keep them in tip-top shape, says Pam Nichols, DVM, president of the American Animal Hospital Association.
Grooming will depend on what kind of coat your Pomapoo has, but generally speaking you'll want to plan on brushing your dog on a daily basis; Pomapoos have thick coats that can mat easily.
On the plus side, Pomapoos with poodle-like coats tend to be allergy-friendly. But those curls do require a lot of TLC—and the daily brushing can stave off matting. Pomeranians, on the flip side, have soft, dense undercoats and long, straight outer coats. And while they look high-maintenance, brushing can be an easy task because the pups are so small. As with other poodle mixes, consistent trips to the groomer every 6–8 weeks for a Pomapoo haircut should keep your dog's coat looking (and feeling) good and make it easier to manage between grooming appointments.
While routine dental care is recommended for all dogs, it's especially important with Pomapoos. That's because they can have enamel defects, an irregular bite, and periodontal disease at a young age, Nichols says. It's best to brush your dog's teeth every day, using circular and up-and-down motions to remove plaque and tartar. Poultry-flavored toothpastes and positive reinforcement (treats and head pats as rewards!) can make the routine easier for both you and your Pomapoo.
When it comes to training, Pomapoos are quick learners and they'll enjoy training sessions because it's an opportunity to be the center of attention. Arm yourself with lots of treats to make short training sessions productive and fun. Some top training priorities for Pomapoos should be helping them stay calm and refrain from barking, Nichols says. As with all breeds, exercise patience and use positive reinforcement during training.
These tiny dogs have short little legs and don't require a ton of exercise (a nice walk around the neighborhood plus some playtime will suffice). Be mindful that Pomapoos can develop a cough during exercise or strenuous activity that is associated with tracheal collapse, which occurs when the cartilaginous rings of the trachea weaken, Nichols says.
Health
The Pomapoo lifespan is 12–15 years, and this mixed breed tends to be healthy. But like all breeds, they can be disproportionately affected by some health problems. Pomapoos are prone to luxating patellas, or dislocated kneecaps, which is something that's inherited from both the toy poodle and Pomeranian parents, Burch says.
Epilepsy is also prevalent in Pomapoos, Burch says, and the disorder that causes seizures often requires long-term medication.
Also, as Pomapoos age, they are prone to developing cataracts, which can eventually lead to vision loss, Burch says.
It's important to make sure you're bringing home a healthy, ethically bred Pomapoo. Because she's a new "designer" hybrid dog, her high demand can mean some breeders operate without the dogs' health in mind. To ensure you're working with an ethical Pomapoo breeder, look out for these puppy mill red flags:
- A breeder offers to ship a puppy.
- It’s difficult to find contact information on the breeder’s website.
- The kennel produces multiple breeds of dogs.
- The breeder doesn’t let you meet the puppy’s parents or siblings.
History
Pomapoos probably emerged in the late 1990s when two popular dog breeds, toy poodles and Pomeranians—each with long, noble, and fascinating histories of their own—were bred together in North America.
While it may be hard to believe, today's spunky and pint-sized Poms can be traced back to burly and strong Arctic sled dogs. (Their name, Pomeranians, is a nod to where they originated—an area in northeastern Europe that's part of Poland and Germany today). In the late 1800s, Queen Victoria of England became enamored with the breed on a trip to Florence, Italy, and she brought back several Poms to Britain. Over time, the dogs were downsized from about 20–30 pounds to their current toy size, something that the American Pomeranian Club credits to Queen Victoria.
The Pomapoos' other parent, the people-pleasing poodle, is often associated with France. (The breed was a favorite of Louis XVI). But poodles were originally bred as duck hunters in Germany.
Fun Facts
- This teddy bear-like dog has some cute nicknames. You may also hear these pups referred to as Pompoo or poopom.
- The Pomapoo’s parents have a long and fascinating history. For instance, at least a dozen dogs were on board when the Titanic sank in 1912; among the survivors were two Pomeranians. As far as poodles, King Louis XVI of France was quite a fan of the breed, and the dogs were given ornate haircuts and carried around like trophies.
- Because they’re a mixed breed dog, Pomapoo puppies—even from the same litter—can look completely different with different coat colors, patterns, and textures.