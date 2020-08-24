While other breeds have slowly drifted away from the fields and forests, the Plott hound is regularly sought out as a hunting companion, especially in the woods of the Carolinas, Georgia, and surrounding regions. Their athletic nature makes them an intrepid hunting dog and an all-around excellent outdoor companion (they’re excellent swimmers, too). Officer suggests keeping them on a lead if you’re just outdoors to hike, however. “While you hike in the woods, they're going to go hunt,” she explains. “They may come back to you, but you may have to go off the path and get them off the tree.”