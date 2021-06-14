Pharaoh hound dogs also have some unique talents when it comes to their appearance. When they are happy, Pharaoh hounds are said to "smile," showing all of their teeth while joyfully wagging their tails and wiggling their entire bodies. These expressive dogs can also blush, just like we do-when Pharaoh hounds get excited, their noses and the insides of their ears turn pink. According to the Pharaoh Hound Club of America, this endearing Pharaoh hound blushing occurs because they don't have any black pigment in their skin.