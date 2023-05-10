PBGVs have a strong sense of smell and were historically used for hunting small game, such as rabbits. They can be independent and stubborn at times, so consistent and patient training methods are necessary. They respond well to positive reinforcement techniques and may benefit from obedience training classes or other activities that engage their mind. PBGVs are intelligent dogs that thrive when given mental challenges. Engage them in activities like scent work and agility to allow them to put their hunting instincts to work. Obedience training and puzzle toys can help keep their minds sharp and prevent boredom.