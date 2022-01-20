Mentally and physically swift, Peruvian inca orchids are sighthounds with origins in South America. While these lithe, beautifully contoured pups are known for their hairless appearance, they can also have short fur and come in a wide range of sizes, making them suitable for living in all types of homes, including apartments .

Like the greyhound , whippet , and the Peruvian inca orchids' other skinny-by-nature cousins, the breed relies on sight and speed to excel at agility tasks. The athletic, alert pups are loyal and loving with family members and thrive in households that can accommodate their active nature. While the dogs aren't commonly found in American homes, they were originally bred to be companions by the ancient tribes in Peru, where they are the country's national breed.

Appearance

The Peruvian inca orchid is a sighthound that comes in a wide range of sizes. The smallest pups stand just 9 inches tall and weigh 8 pounds, though they can reach heights of 26 inches and weights of 55 pounds. No matter their size, these dogs have the same graceful contours and slim body type as other breeds in the sighthound group, most notably the greyhound and whippet.

Just because they're hairless doesn't mean they don't have patterns! Peruvian inca orchids can be a wide range of colors, and can even be brindle or spotted.

While Peruvian inca orchids can have short coats, they are most commonly hairless, a trait that makes them "hypoallergenic."

"The hairless variety of Peruvian inca orchid, as the name suggests, is hairless and non-shedding. [As a result], they may only have sparse fur on their head, feet, and lower tail," says Corinne Wigfall, DVM, BVS, BVM, and consulting veterinarian with SpiritDog Training . "For this reason, the hairless variety is considered [mostly] hypoallergenic and can make great pets for people prone to allergies."

Coated Peruvian inca orchids come in an assortment of colors, including brown, cream, gray, and white, and the hairless varieties can be solid tones or spotted. While a lack of fur may suggest that the dogs require a less rigorous hair care regimen, Wigfall says home grooming should still be a vital part of their regular care—no matter how much fur they have.

"Instead of brushing, the hairless Peruvian inca orchid does require regular washes with gentle dog-specific shampoo to keep their skin clean," she says. "The coated variety will need weekly brushing with a soft-bristled brush ."

Temperament

Loyal and affectionate, the Peruvian inca orchid breed adores the company of their favorite humans, making them doting family pets. But they're not social butterflies; these dogs may find having to interact with people they don't know as a bit stressful.

Because Peruvian inca orchids are sighthounds, it isn't uncommon for these watchful dogs to alert their humans when there's movement, whether that's an approaching delivery person or a neighborhood squirrel darting through the front yard. Because of this, they may not be suited for households with cats or other small mammals—they may find the movements of smaller creatures to be enticing and worthy of an entertaining chase.

closeup of a peruvian inca orchid with his tongue out

Left: Though they're commonly hairless, some Peruvian inca orchid puppies can be born with a short coat of fur. | Credit: katamount / Shutterstock