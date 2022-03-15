Perro de Presa Canario

The Presa Canario almost went extinct in the 1960s after the government of Spain enacted a ban on dogfighting. Because the Presa Canario were unfortunately used in dogfights for many years, it took a long time before people realized their other wonderful traits as a family-oriented dog. Advocates in Spain launched a breed club for the Presa Canario in 1982, and the breed was formally recognized by the Royal Canine Society of Spain in 1989.