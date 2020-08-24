The Pembroke Welsh corgi traces its distant ancestry to the Nordic spitzes and was brought over into Wales around 1100 AD by Vikings. Over time, the thrifty Welsh farmers bred a versatile dog to fit their needs: “[Farmers] needed a dog that could be strong enough and have enough endurance to be able to go get the dairy cows,” Van Vleit says. The corgi’s short legs are built for keeping it out of the way of wayward hooves. It also needed to be a smaller dog that could eat scraps and curl up on the hearth. “[They] needed a dog that was gentle enough to help with the children or with the hens in the courtyard, but yet fast enough to catch a rat,” she adds.