Unfortunately, their brachycephaly also puts the Pekingese at increased risk for certain eye conditions. “Shortening of the face also results in the eye sockets being a good bit shallower, making the eyes bulge forward, where they are less protected. Sometimes this can be enough to keep their eyelids from closing fully, which keeps the tear film from being spread over the forwardmost point on the cornea,” Vassey says. “This increases the risk of corneal ulceration, which can become severe enough to result in loss of the eye, or at least corneal scarring, which obscures the field of vision over time.” It's worth discussing potential Pekingese health issues with your vet so you know what to watch out for, and can deal with any issues early on.