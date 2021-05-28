The Peekapoo tends to be a low-energy breed that would rather nap on the sofa than chase a ball. Though most will get along well with other laid-back pets that match their energy levels (or lack of), Hart notes the breed might not be the best choice for homes with small children. Due to their small size and tendency to get underfoot, their little bodies could be accidentally injured by kiddos. Always supervise kids when they play with any pup, and teach them how to interact with animals.