He's a great breed for experienced dog owners who are willing to go the extra mile with training and exercise in exchange for a spirited companion who is always up for adventure. After a long hike or brisk run, a Parson Russell terrier will be up for some serious snuggling. Just never expect to hit the trails alone; the breed resists spending too much time cooped up and Tschida says unexercised Parsons can be loud and turn to undesirable behaviors (like chewing up your couch cushions) when they are bored.