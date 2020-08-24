“Basic obedience training and basic socialization is one of the best things you can do,” says Michelle Beck, DVM, CCRT, CVA-Veterinarian, with the Backlund Animal Clinic in Omaha, Neb. “Kennel training is so important, especially with puppies. The kennel is not a place for punishment, it’s for security. So working with them if they don’t immediately go into the kennel, to see it as a safe spot. Building up that familiarity with the kennel so they don’t get upset when you walk away.”