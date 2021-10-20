Otterhound

Otterhounds just want to hang out with you, whether it's tossing a ball around the yard or curling up next to you while you read a book. But don't be bummed if they want to do their own thing once in a while, too. Otterhounds are a pretty independent breed, but they still love to be included and shouldn't be left alone for long stretches. It's only a matter of time before they come back to the couch and beg you to share your movie night popcorn.