“Coat care is very often underestimated by many new owners. Without regular grooming, the undercoat can become completely matted right down to the skin and will require in most situations for the dog to be completely shaved,” says Carol Cooke, a longtime Old English sheepdog breeder and member of the Old English Sheepdog Club of America. Just any old brush won’t do—to take good care of the OES coat you need to invest in proper grooming tools or plan to spend ample time at a qualified groomer on a regular basis.