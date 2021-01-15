Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever

Nova Scotia duck tolling retrievers (NSDTR), or "tollers," are the smallest of the American Kennel Club's (AKC) recognized retriever breeds. They are a medium-sized sporting breed with a striking red coat and white markings. Originally bred and trained to hunt in Nova Scotia, the dogs continue to be used as hunting companions but can also be affectionate family dogs. Nova Scotia duck tolling retrievers are extremely active and let out their distinct toller scream when over-stimulated or excited. They are less well known than a Labrador retriever or golden retriever, but their popularity is growing.