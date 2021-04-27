Norwich terriers are the epitome of a big dog in a little body. Spunky and smart, these terriers are all attitude wrapped in wiry fur. And while their can-do attitude and outgoing personalities make for some funny stories, their willfulness is best suited for experienced dog owners —especially when it comes to training , which must be consistent.

But if you meet their mental and physical needs, Norwich terriers are loving pets who have nothing but heart-eyed adoration for their pet parents. You'll be their favorite person in the world.

Appearance

With their scruffy, sturdy bodies and ears always perked up at attention, it's hard to resist the adorable lure of a Norwich terrier dog. As a small dog breed , Norwich terriers stand no more than 10 inches at the shoulder and weigh 12–14 pounds. Their slightly fox-like face and bright, dark eyes reveal their super smarts and spunky personality. They're the smallest working terriers and look a bit like a stocky, muscular Yorkshire terrier .

Though they don't shed much, their wiry and thick double coat means Norwich terriers aren't hypoallergenic.

Long-haired tan Norwich terrier stands in grass and looks at camera

Like Yorkies, Norwich terriers have a coat with a tan base that commonly fades to black, though you can also find red, wheaten, and grizzle (a combo of wheat and black with no set pattern) coats, too. But unlike the silky smooth hair of a Yorkie, the Norwich terrier's fur is wiry, hard, and nearly weatherproof—it developed to protect these vermin-hunters from outdoor hazards. And despite their infrequent shedding (with the exception of seasonal coat blows ), Norwich terriers are not considered hypoallergenic .

The Norwich terrier's pricked ears are a defining trait, distinguishing them from their close cousins: Floppy-eared Norfolk terriers. In fact, the two dogs were both considered Norwich terriers by the American Kennel Club until 1979, when they were split into two separate breeds.

Temperament

Despite being small, the spunky Norwich terrier has a personality fit for a dog four times his size. They're happy, bouncy pups with a silly sense of humor, and aren't afraid to tell you exactly what they want.

"They're bossy; they're very opinionated," says Pam Nichols, DVM, president of the American Animal Hospital Association . "They just want to tell you what to do and you to do it … if they could organize your schedule for you, they would do that."

Consistent training is a must with Norwich terriers. And because they're so smart, learning new tricks is a favorite activity.

Two golden Norwich Terriers look up at something interesting

Because Norwiches are so outgoing and willful (the official breed standard describes them as "fearless"), Nichols says they might not be best for first-time dog owners . To be on their best behavior, these terriers need consistent positive reinforcement training by someone with experience. Otherwise, those little paws might walk all over you.

"If you let them bark , and by that I mean you don't make it stop immediately, that habit becomes a crazy habit," Nichols says.

The good news: Norwich terriers are highly intelligent and very trainable. With consistency and mindfulness, you can mold that courageous spirit into a lovely and unwaveringly loyal companion.

"They look at you like they understand every word that's coming out of your mouth," Nichols says. "They look at you like you hung the moon, [like] you are the best in the whole world. There's adoration in those eyes. They absolutely bond to their parents."

Before Schitt's Creek, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara starred alongside a Norwich terrier in the 2000 mockumentary Best In Show.

Best in Show movie's Norwich Terrier with Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara

Living Needs

Despite the breed's ample energy, their compact bodies and little legs make Norwich terrier dogs well-suited for almost any living situation.

"Norwich terriers are great city dogs," says Al Ferruggiaro, chair of the Norwich Terrier Club of America Breed Standard Committee. " Apartment living suits them, and they do well with a couple of walks around the block each day."

Left: Norwich terriers are high-energy pups, but don't need a ton of exercise. They're happy with daily walkies or playtime in a fenced-in yard. | Credit: Celso Mollo Photography / Getty