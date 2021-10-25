While the Norwegian lundehund coat is short on the dog's head and front of her legs, it gets thicker around her neck and the back of her thighs, according to the NLAA. Males typically have a thicker ruff around the neck. The coloring of their coats ranges from reddish brown to tan, and they most commonly have white markings on their heads. They also commonly have white, gray, black, and red markings. Their almond-shaped eyes are yellowish-brown to brown, and the nose and lips are black.