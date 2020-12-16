An elkie’s always curious, so he’s going to follow his wanderlust in an instant and explore all the scents he picks up. For this reason, it’s best not to let him off leash unless in an enclosed area or, if you’re truly tracking game, need his assistance and he responds well to recall. Because an elkhound is such an amazing hunter—sometimes catching birds in mid-air!—he has a high prey drive for smaller creatures, so introduce him to the family cats and other little pets when he’s a pup to ensure good relationships.