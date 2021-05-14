Small and spunky, Norfolk terriers are energetic little dogs with big personalities. This versatile, fearless dog loves burning off his boundless energy with games of fetch and long walks before settling in to snuggle for the night.

Norfolk terriers are great for active families and do well with children , though they're not quite so well-behaved around other small household pets such as hamsters and ferrets (like other terriers, they were bred to hunt rats and flush out foxes, after all!). Though they're quick to alert the household to visitors with sharp barks , Norfolk terriers are generally happy, social, and adaptable.

Appearance

Standing 9–10 inches tall and weighing in around 11–12 pounds, Norfolk terrier dogs have short legs, wiry coats, and small folded-over ears. Norfolk terrier colors run the gamut, including shades of brown, wheaten, red wheaten, black and tan, red, and grizzle (a mix of darker and lighter shades); they may also have black markings. Their oval-shaped eyes are typically small and dark.

Little Norfolk terriers look just like Norwich terriers and were considered the same breed until the 1970s. An easy way to tell the two pups apart: Norfolks have floppy ears, while a Norwich's stand at attention.

Norfolk terriers are often seen smiling, with their eyes full of love and affection. Because of their petite size, dark noses, and adorable facial expressions, Norfolk terriers are often described as teddy bears!

Temperament

Don't let this breed's small stature and cute aesthetic fool you into thinking they're only lapdogs. On the contrary, while Norfolk terriers absolutely love to cuddle up with their humans, they're also bold, brave, and up for adventures.

These smart pups are versatile and adaptive, and they're just as happy to accompany their humans on outings as they are to relax at home. But Norfolk terriers can be couch potatoes, so long as they get daily exercise and plenty of play time first.

"The Norfolk terrier is a small but mighty dog," says Nicole Ellis, CPDT-KA . "They love to be active and run and play."

"Norfolks love to be busy, so they thrive in an active family, such as one that enjoys being outdoors or one with playful kids. They require stimulation and training but make a great smaller active dog."

Living Needs

These compact dogs are adaptable to most living situations, both in urban apartments and rural homes, but they need plenty of regular exercise regardless of how large their house or outdoor space is.

They're good with children, particularly if Norfolk terrier puppies grow up around little ones. But because of their long history of being bred to hunt rodents and smaller mammals, they do best in homes without other small pets (such as hamsters and ferrets).

Norfolk terriers love to swim (and may even try to "swim" in a muddy puddle!). They aren't particularly well-suited to serve as a running partner as you train for your marathon, but they're game for short jogs and long, leisurely walks with lots of good smells.

Left: A Norfolk terrier wants nothing more than to stick to his owner's side—but he might be quick to bark at unfamiliar people. | Credit: Zuzule / Getty