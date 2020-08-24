Do you have to live near water to have Newfoundlands? No, but they sure love to swim, are built well for it, and it’s easy exercise for their joints, so it helps keep their weight within healthy ranges. Because of their innate working-dog tendencies, they also enjoy easy trail hikes, and at the peak of health, often lead the way! As long as it’s not too hot, exploring the great outdoors with your Newfoundland looking for new adventures is a wonderful way to celebrate all she has to offer. Ask your veterinarian for specific exercise recommendations at each stage of life.