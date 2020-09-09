Neapolitan Mastiff

Early socialization with other animals is important, and because Neapolitan mastiffs can be highly territorial they may not do well with other animals being introduced to the home. Jones suggests that simply because of their massive size, this may not be a breed for homes with small children. She suggests that even families with older children may do better with a female Neapolitan, since they are usually smaller (and therefore easier to handle), and can be less stubborn (so easier to train). “The same goes for first time Neo owners in general,” she says.