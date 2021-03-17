The mountain cur's short coat means you typically won't have to worry about his fur matting or tangling, but he'll enjoy a nice brushing or combing every now and then—especially during shedding season. But be careful not to bathe him too often: Over-washing could dry out his skin. Stick with a bath every four to six weeks. If he starts smelling a little ... questionable, particularly after climbing a mountain or jumping in a lake, deodorizing wipes can help him smell a bit more tolerable.