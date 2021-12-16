9 Radiant Rottweiler Mixes Who Make Smart and Steady Companions

A Rottweiler, also known as a Rottie or Rotty, is one part working dog and two parts large lovebug. High on the list of smartest dog breeds, it's no surprise that Rottweiler mixes are also popular among fans of canine brains and brawn. Depending on who the other parent might be, you'll have a friendly four-legged companion eager to nudge you off the couch and get a jumpstart on each day.

Take Time Choosing Your Rottweiler Mix Dog

Even experienced dog owners can't help cooing over Rottweiler mix puppies, because there's a whole lotta cute goin' on! These pet parents also understand that socialization and positive reinforcement training should start right away in puppyhood. When interviewing breeders, it's okay to ask for details about what interaction your Rottie mix has in their first few weeks of life to plan the consistent training necessary for the next 10 years or so of their lifespan.

Patrick Singletary, DVM, owns Good Dog Veterinary Care in Marietta, Ga. He tells Daily Paws these are also important topics to cover with breeders before deciding:

Ask about the scope of their program. "A responsible, successful breeding program is implemented over many years, and it cannot be done after one breeding," he says.

Have them provide detailed health and behavior aspects about both parent breeds, including testing for certain health markers.

Compare costs with other experienced Rottweiler breeders. There are three types—American, German, and Roman—so characteristics might vary.

Ask breeders for an in-person or live virtual tour of their home or facility. "If the breeder isn't willing to show you, then they may be running a puppy mill," he says.

Finally, welcome any questions the breeder asks of you as a potential pet parent. "I feel a responsible breeder should charge accordingly for their efforts, and they should also be passionate about finding the right homes for their beloved puppies," Singletary adds. Because all these very good dogs deserve the best!

German Rottie (German Shepherd Rottweiler Mix)

german rottie lying on a blanket Credit: Courtesy of lutherv_therottie / Instagram

German shepherds and Rottweilers are always one paw ahead of each other on most popular dog breed lists in the U.S. Frankly, we're not surprised. Both are dashing German dog breeds who bestow great care onto their families and to their jobs. In fact, these breeds were brave search-and-rescue heroes after 9/11 helping emergency personnel at the World Trade Center. Just one of many examples showcasing German Rotties' headline-worthy capabilities and dedication.

Rottsky (Rottweiler Husky Mix)

Rottsky with Husky body and Rottweiler face Rottsky with Rottweiler body and Husky eyes

Left: Credit: Courtesy of Haileytherottsky / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of Luna_tuna / Instagram

Want to pull a wagon full of kids, hit a hiking trail, or set forth on another adventure? The inquisitive, endearing, and slightly mischievous Siberian husky parent shares an abundance of get up and go with their offspring—and their people. So invest in a dig-proof dog fence (a husky's natural instinct is to burrow) and a sturdy harness before you head outdoors. These cuddlesome pups do tend to shed, so brush often … and beware the fur tornado twice a year during blowing coat season.

Rotterman (Doberman Rottweiler Mix)

rotterman lying in a bed of yellow flowers doberman rottweiler mix carrying a teddy bear in his mouth

Left: Credit: Courtesy of gunter_hereboy / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of boscobozobear / Instagram

A Rotterman will heart you big time! Courageous and true, Doberman pinschers and Rottweilers consider it an honor to watch over their families, as that's what they were bred to do. Torchbearers of the human-animal bond, Rottermans often follow you everywhere. When you dedicate time to their training and socialization, you also help them accept other furred creatures in the house and avoid separation anxiety. A brisk run together each day is good quality time, too.

Rottador (Rottweiler Lab Mix)

cute brown rottador mix with rottweiler markings and a labrador body rottweiler lab mix with rottweiler markings and labrador body

Left: Credit: Courtesy of bowie_rottador / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of savingshadow / Instagram

According to the American Kennel Club, Labrador retrievers have ranked as America's top dog for 30 years in a row. They certainly tick all the boxes for loyalty, athleticism, and intelligence, so it's a safe bet your Rottador (or Labrottie, as some call them) will too. Splash and dash are just a few activities this pup loves, as both doggie parents are excellent swimmers and willingly carry a hiking pack as they race to the top of the summit.

Border Rottie (Border Collie Rottweiler Mix)

border collie rottweiler mix wearing a sports jersey on a folding chair border collie rottweiler mix standing in leaves

Left: Credit: Courtesy of tuckandremidoghouse / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of thisismilo / Instagram

Not only will a border collie tug you off the couch with his Scottish-Welsh determination, but also do the physics to maneuver it through the front door. People with active lifestyles are over-the-moon training this Rottweiler mix, thrilled with his amazing abilities. We would never say this doggo is smarter than you, but with herding genes, he's notably more knowledgeable than almost any other breed, that's for sure! But if you don't have livestock to rustle, try agility training to keep your border collie Rottweiler mix pup engaged.

Boxweiler or Boxrott (Boxer Rottweiler Mix)

boxweiler sitting with a turtle toy tan boxer rottweiler mix sitting on a fluffy rug

Left: Credit: Courtesy of bustertheboxweiler / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of sjduggan_96 / Instagram

Wiggly, bright, and more than a little goofy, the boxer is a fluffy buddy kids just adore, so if their hearts are set on a boxweiler or a boxrott, consult a canine behaviorist about the right type of socialization, the importance of crate training, and other good dog skills the whole family can learn. These working breed cousins share the same curious mind, so teaching your dog fun tricks promote engagement, and boost daily bonding time that she'll look forward to. Prepare for many licks of approval!

RELATED: 12 Great Dogs Who Make Instant Playmates for Kids

Aussierottie (Australian Shepherd Rottweiler Mix)

Australian shepherd rottweiler mix lying in grass with his tongue out aussierottie with dual-colored eyes wearing a blue harness

Left: Credit: Courtesy of thor.thunder_dog / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of ashleydevoe78 / Instagram

Start with a double dose of energy, pour on a lot of pep, then multiply by "Wow!" Poof—you have an Australian shepherd. So a dazzling Aussierottie has horsepower and brainpower to spare. Dogs with inherent shepherd abilities are fond of their humans, but also expect a lot from us. Rest only happens once the work is done, so build a giant stash of puzzle games and invest time in canine sports such as flyball, a high-energy relay race that makes the most of this dynamic doggo's agility and focus.

Weiler Dane or Greatrott (Great Dane Rottweiler Mix)

black great dane rottweiler mix sitting on a lawn chair brown weiler dane sitting by fence

Left: Credit: Courtesy of saylemthegiant / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of p.s.itspepper / Instagram

Everything about a Great Dane is huge: their bodies, their appetites … and their hearts. As social creatures, they expect to be where you are, going so far as stealing your favorite chair to reinforce that togetherness is best! Once mighty game dogs in their native Germany (not Denmark, despite the name) accustomed to the company of noblemen, their gentle Weiler Dane or Greatrott offspring will thrive in early socialization training learned in puppy kindergarten, quickly becoming your children's beloved pal.

Rottweiler Mastiff Mix

rottweiler mastiff with her tongue out tan mastiff rottweiler mix tilting his head

Left: Credit: Courtesy of shey.shey_west.coast / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of tank_the_rottie_bullmastiff / Instagram

If your desired Rottweiler mix includes a mastiff parent, just imagine the oomph of this large dog. Numerous types of mastiffs hail from different countries, each with unique characteristics and abilities. So you'll need to spend a, uh, sizable, amount of time researching how their descendants might be—and if you even have room in your house for one! You'll want to make space, though, because although they shed a lot, they're chock full of sweetness, devotion, and patience.