When training a morkie with barking tendencies, it’s especially important to stay consistent. “If the dog is barking at you to get stuff, don't give in, because once you give in once, they will keep doing that forever,” Bloom cautions. She recommends starting by preventing the dog from hearing the barking triggers in the first place by using a white noise machine. The second thing she does is gently (without scolding) remove the dog from the area in which they are hearing the noise. And her third tip is to simply avoid giving in if the dog is using barking to get something, whether that’s a toy or a food bowl. “If they wanted the food bowl, you put the food bowl away,” she says. “If they wanted the toy, you put the toy away.”