How much do you like your neighbors? That’s going to be the only question that needs to be answered if you decide to bring a miniature schnauzer into your apartment lifestyle. They are adaptable enough little dogs to be more than happy in an apartment, so long as their minds are kept occupied and they get plenty of time with you. But that territorial watchdog in them will not go away, and you can expect to be alerted to noises you never even knew existed before. If your apartment has thin walls or easily annoyed neighbors, you might want to consider a different breed.