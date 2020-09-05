Known as the “King of Toys,” the miniature pinscher dog packs a whole lot of personality into its tiny frame. Standing just 12.5-inches tall at most, and weighing in at around 10 pounds, it would be fair to stay the min pin (as the breed is often referred to) has no idea he is a little dog, or perhaps he simply doesn’t care. Affectionate, smart, and loyal, the min pin makes a wonderful companion and family pet (though care needs to be taken around younger children), who will guard his home and people until the end. This popular breed is easy to care for, has few health issues, and is lots of fun to be around.