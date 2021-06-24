The miniature American shepherd might be small in stature, but this herding breed has big energy. These dogs are natural athletes that do best in families committed to meeting their exercise needs.

The breed descended from small Australian shepherds (and were once called miniature Australian shepherds) and got their start as stars on the rodeo circuit.

Though best known for their intelligence and athletic skills, miniature American shepherds are also good-natured dogs that relish spending time with their owners and playing with four-legged friends. Their good looks, including medium-length hair and merle coloring , make them stand out, too.

Appearance

Miniature American shepherds are similar in appearance to Australian shepherds; they're a double-coated breed with a dense undercoat and medium-length hair that's either straight or wavy. These dogs have shorter hair on their heads, moderate "manes" around their necks, and feathering on their breeches.

But put a miniature American shepherd and an Aussie side by side, and their difference in size becomes apparent. Miniature American shepherds are petite herding dogs that stand 13-18 tall, weigh between 20-40 pounds and have life spans ranging from 12-13 years. Compared to the Australian shepherd , who can stand 23 inches tall and weigh up to 65 pounds, these compact pups are everything fans of the Aussie love, just in a smaller package.

Left: Think of miniature American shepherds as mini Aussies! Bred from small Australian shepherds, the two breeds are almost indistinguishable in personality and looks. | Credit: otsphoto / Adobe Stock