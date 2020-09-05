As an extra-large breed, mastiffs are prone to gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV) complex, or bloat, which is a stomach condition that happens when air accumulates in the stomach, causing it to twist. It can be life-threatening. There are some steps owners can take that may diminish the risk of bloat, according to the AKC, such as feeding the dog smaller, more frequent meals during the day. However, there seems to be a genetic connection to the condition, Neabore says. When he speaks with the owners of large-breed puppies, including mastiffs, he recommends a procedure called a gastropexy, which can be performed when the animal is being spayed or neutered, and entails suturing the outer wall of the stomach to the body wall, preventing it from moving.