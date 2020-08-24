The Maltipoo firmly believes they are a member of the family and should be treated as such. They need to be indoors with their humans, and they may even designate a spot on the couch as their own. Maltipoos aren’t huge fans of being outdoors. No need for a big backyard to please this pup—they actually thrive in apartments and smaller spaces. That said, they still need daily exercise to burn out their (sometimes high) energy. Maltipoos can also be noisy and will alert their family if they see or hear something out of the ordinary. If they’ll be living close to neighbors, they’ll need consistent training to learn what’s worth a bark and what’s not. Need help? Professional dog trainer Alyssa Rose has a YouTube channel dedicated to helping pet parents learn behavioral training techniques, including how to stop barking.