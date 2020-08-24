|height
The American Kennel Club (AKC) describes a purebred Maltese as “gentle, playful, charming,” and a purebred poodle as “active, proud, very smart.” A winning combination, the Maltipoo hybrid inherits every positive quality from each parent breed, making them an intelligent and affectionate crossbreed. Maltipoos are patient, kind companions for everyone young and old. They’ll fit right into almost any home, whether it’s a busy family circus or a table for one. A Maltipoo won’t get bigger than 20 pounds. It’s because of this adorable disposition and a nearly hypoallergenic coat that Maltipoos are growing in popularity. Easy to train and easy to love, Maltipoos are a great choice for a first-time dog owner or animal lover.
Maltipoos won’t grow to be more than 14 inches tall, putting them in the small category. They can range anywhere from 5–20 pounds. The soft coat is typically a medium to long length that’s wavy or curly. Thanks to their diverse parent breeds, a Maltipoo can be just about any color, but they’re most commonly white and cream. As a designer breed, it can be tough to predict their appearance for certain. They can be bicolor or tricolor, or even have a marbled coat. The AKC Official Standard for a Maltese requires “very dark” eyes with black rims. Black eyes are preferred for the Maltipoo, but brown is also common.
Some potential owners seek an even smaller version of the Maltipoo, known as the “teacup Maltipoo,” but buyers should beware—the breeding process for these miniscule pups can be unethical. It's important to note that the AKC doesn't recognize teacup breeds, since there are many health concerns that befall the tiny pups. Maltipoos are already tiny as is, so check with a vet before seeking out a “teacup Maltipoo.”
The Maltipoo temperament is hard to beat. They are lovers, through and through—gentle, affectionate, fun-loving, and happy. Maltipoos are completely satisfied watching life go by from the lap of their human. They’re just as prepared to play fetch as they are to snuggle. Marlene Kingston, breeder and trainer at My Doodle Maltipoos, has a huge respect for each individual parent breed that makes this hybrid so unique. “Each [Maltipoo] has a big personality and a lot of energy that comes from the poodle parent, but they also want to be loved and cuddled by their human, which comes from their Maltese parent,” Kingston says. Maltipoos make good guard dogs in that they’re alert and will bark at anything suspicious—but don’t expect them to show any aggression. They can get along with just about anybody.
The Maltipoo firmly believes they are a member of the family and should be treated as such. They need to be indoors with their humans, and they may even designate a spot on the couch as their own. Maltipoos aren’t huge fans of being outdoors. No need for a big backyard to please this pup—they actually thrive in apartments and smaller spaces. That said, they still need daily exercise to burn out their (sometimes high) energy. Maltipoos can also be noisy and will alert their family if they see or hear something out of the ordinary. If they’ll be living close to neighbors, they’ll need consistent training to learn what’s worth a bark and what’s not. Need help? Professional dog trainer Alyssa Rose has a YouTube channel dedicated to helping pet parents learn behavioral training techniques, including how to stop barking.
Having such gentle personalities, Maltipoos get along well with almost anyone–animal or human. They do fine in multi-dog or cat households whether or not they’ve been raised alongside their pet companions. Maltipoos can be a wonderful family dog but will require additional supervision around children. “It is not recommended to leave small children alone with a Maltipoo as they are small and fragile dogs that can be seriously injured if a child were to simply fall on them,” Kingston says. As puppy and child grow more mature, they’ll be able to bond over hours of ball-chasing and cuddling on the couch.
Although they have a low-shedding coat, Maltipoos can be high maintenance dogs when it comes to grooming. Their medium-long wooly coat will require daily brushing to keep clean and healthy. If not brushed often enough, they can develop painful matting or sores on their skin. They’ll need a bath once a month and clippings every few, except for the area around their face and eyes, which will need monthly trims. Smaller dog breeds spend more time indoors than out, meaning their nails won’t have the chance to file down naturally. Examine and trim your pup’s nails every month to ensure they stay healthy. Expect to brush a Maltipoo’s teeth at least a couple of times a week, as well.
Maltipoos tend to have high energy levels, but they only need a moderate amount of exercise. A short 15 minute walk or a game of fetch indoors will keep them happy and healthy. They are eager to play, so incorporating some fun into training will deliver the best results. Adam Christman, DVM, is a veterinarian in Brick, N.J., with a special interest in small animal medicine. “Maltipoos require plenty of time to be potty trained, whether it is using the wee pads indoors or going outside to do their business,” Christman says. A heavy hand in patience is required; Maltipoos may be intelligent, but they are also sensitive. Aggressive tactics will cause them to shut down. Positive reinforcement, treats, and play will speed up the training process and make it enjoyable for the pooch and the trainer.
The Maltipoo lifespan is anywhere from 10–13 years. While health issues aren’t extremely common for Maltipoos, there are still conditions to look out for as a responsible puppy parent. “White shaker syndrome is something [to discuss] with your veterinarian. Not all Maltipoos develop it, but it is a condition to be aware of,” Christman says. “Make sure that both the parents of a Maltipoo have health clearances through the Orthopedic Foundation for Animals (OFA) for patellas. Luxating patellas is quite common in this breed.” Christman adds that allergies, dental disease, and progressive retinal atrophy can be problems for the tiny hybrid as well. Most small dog breeds are prone to oral health issues, so a quality diet, dental treats, and brushing can all help prevent future vet appointments. Check with a veterinarian to see what food is best for your Maltipoo.
Being a fairly new crossbreed, the Maltipoo doesn’t have much of a history at all. They were first intentionally bred in the United States in the last 20–30 years. Their even temperament and hypoallergenic inheritance caused their popularity to skyrocket; the Maltipoo is now one of the most popular designer dog breeds.