With its teeny-tiny stature, flowing white coat, and high trainability, this toy breed has beauty and brains. For that, it’s been cherished since its earliest days in ancient Italy and has long been seen as a portable and charming companion. “They were bred to be gentle mannered, affectionate, and faithful to their owners—and that’s just what they are,” says Jami-Lyn Derse, DVM, founder of Veterinary Housecall Care in the Chicago area. But don’t be fooled: Though diminutive in size, the energetic Maltese dog doesn’t back down when she or her people are threatened. Her good looks and pleasing temperament have made her a favorite of crossbreeders, which has resulted in much-love hybrid dogs such as the Maltipoo (Maltese and poodle mix), the Morkie (Maltese and Yorkshire terrier mix), the Malshi (Maltese and shih tzu mix), and the Mauxie (Maltese and Dachshund mix).