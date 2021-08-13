One parent, the Maltese , was once a status symbol for ancient Greeks. The other parent, the shih tzu , were beloved companions of Chinese emperors. Cross the two and you've got the Malshi, an adorable and loyal pup who will proudly sit on your lap like it's his very own throne.

"Malshis are small, social, easy-to-care for dogs that are low-shedding and may be better tolerated by people allergic to dogs," says Sarah Wooten, DVM, veterinary expert for Pumpkin Pet Insurance .

While both of the Malshi's parents have ancient roots, this hybrid breed is a relatively new arrival in the dog world. The Malshi originated a few decades ago and has recently been gaining attention—and capturing pet-lovers' hearts. These teeny-tiny dogs are just 6–12 pounds, and while they don't need a ton of exercise, they do require a lot of playtime and daily brushing .

Friendly, doting, playful, and smart, it's easy to see why the Malshi makes for such a wonderful pet in a variety of households, faring well with retirees, children, and other pets— including cats . This is a dog who absolutely believes that home is where the heart is, and he'll want to spend a lot of time with his humans.

Appearance

Because Malshis are a cross breed, you won't find a standard that determines what they should look like. Even Malshi puppies within the same litter can vary in appearance. But a few universal descriptors do come to mind: Cute. Adorable. Or how about a fluffy, pint-sized pupper who elicits coos as soon as he bounces into a room?

Malshis are a relatively new hybrid breed, but their parents pups, the Maltese and the shih tzu, have ancient histories.

One parent, the Maltese, has a long white coat and a black button nose. The other parent, a shih tzu , has royal heritage and wears a silky double coat like a luxurious robe. When these two dogs are cross-bred, the result is a tiny, affectionate dog that looks like an animated stuffed animal.

Malshi adults tip the scale at 6–12 pounds. That's on the big side for a Maltese, which typically weighs just 4–6 pounds; but on the smaller side for a shih tzu, which weighs anywhere from 9-16 pounds. Full-grown Malshis are just 10 inches in height.

Though there's no such thing as a completely hypoallergenic dog , Malshis tend to be ideal dogs for allergy-sufferers because they don't shed much. They can have a variety of coat colors (thanks to the shih tzu side of the family), including white, brown, gold, black, and even blue. The color combinations are seemingly endless!

Just remember: Like other cross breeds, it's a wild card which traits the Malshi will pick up. Will he have a long-haired plume of a tail that's characteristic of Matlese dogs? How about an endearing underbite that's common in shih tzus? Perhaps both!

closeup of malshi with head in between his paws sitting outside near palm trees

closeup of malshi with head in between his paws sitting outside near palm trees

"As highly trainable and eager-to-please dogs, the Malshi is a great breed for both first-time and experienced dog owners."

Temperament

If there were a trophy for the very best lapdog, the Malshi would be a solid contender. Both of the Malshi's parents are known cuddlers so, naturally, the Malshi gets an A+ in the affection department. In a word, the Malshi temperament is "sweet."

Malshis are diplomatic pets, too—they can get along well with other pets and kids. "They also make great therapy dogs and are perfect for retired people looking for a new addition," Ellis says.

Left: Malshis are the ultimate lapdogs. They love being near their humans and don't do well when left alone. | Credit: KJG Photography, Kim Guisti / Getty