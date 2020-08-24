Lhasas have confidence and chutzpah to spare, so much so that they are known as abso seng kye (bark lion sentinel dog) in Tibet where they were first bred. Ask any Lhasa owner and they’ll tell you about this little dog’s smarts, though their high intelligence and independent nature can mean they’re tougher to train. That said, Evans points out that their charm and faithfulness make these dogs “worth it if you’re up to the challenge.” Their fierce loyalty means they’ll always have your back. They are often aloof with strangers at first—which is not surprising since they were bred to protect palaces from intruders.