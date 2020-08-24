Leonberger

Other pets are usually fine for Leonbergers to be around. They actually love being in small packs with other Leonbergers but, admittedly, there aren’t too many of us who can afford to have several hundred pounds of dog flopping around the house all day. However, smaller dogs (and they’re all smaller dogs, compared to the giant Leo!) and even cats are usually no problem for them. Families with children are also good by the gentle-natured Leo, though their massive size means playtime with smaller children should always be a highly supervised affair. Leonbergers love to be around seniors and enjoy playing couch potato, but less-mobile owners may not be able to accommodate a Leo's physical needs. Also, as previously mentioned, obedience training will be an absolute must for them. Keeping them well trained and socialized will be imperative because an unruly or out-of-control Leo has the potential to be an extremely destructive one.