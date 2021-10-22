Lakeland terriers are healthiest when they eat appropriate amounts of high-quality dog food that's designed for their age level—puppy, adult, or senior. The serving recommendations on the dog food container are a good place to start, but a knowledgeable veterinarian can also offer advice on how much to feed a Lakeland terrier based on the individual dog's size, exercise levels, and other factors. Owners should remember to account for treats in their dog's daily calorie intake—like all small- and medium-sized dogs, Lakeland terriers can become overweight if they eat too much or don't get enough exercise.