The Lagotto Romagnolo (say it with us: Luh-go-tow Ro-maan-yolo) is an Italian dog breed that remains relatively rare in the U.S. This dog is growing in popularity, though—especially as word grows about her world-renowned reputation as an eager truffle hunter.

Denise Peters, director of the Lagotto Romagnolo Dog Rescue , says she was originally drawn to the breed because of their personality. The Lagotto is agile, friendly, and eager to learn. This clever disposition means potential owners should be ready to invest time in positive reinforcement-based training for their pup. As a part of the sporting dog group , Lagotto Romagnoli need frequent outlets for their physical energy as well as mental stimulation to keep them happy.

"The Lagotto Romagnolo is becoming a lot more popular," Peters says. "People want the Lagotto because they always look like a teddy bear, and they are so very cute. But you really need to be on top of your game training the dog."

Appearance

With a thick coat of teddy bear curls, it's easy to fall in love with a Lagotto Romagnolo dog at first sight. And it's not just looks that draw you in—these adorable dogs are also allergen-friendly. While no dog is truly "hypoallergenic," their double-coat of wooly curls rarely shed , so they could be a good fit for people who tend to sneeze around dogs.

The Lagotto Romagnolo’s curls do more than give her a cute, teddy bear-like look. Her fur also repels water, making this breed an avid swimmer.

As a medium-sized dog , a fully grown Lagotto Romagnolo typically reaches 19 inches in height and weighs between 24–35 pounds. Their beautiful curly coats can come in an assortment of colors including brown, orange, cream, and white. In fact, Lagotto Romagnoli are often mistaken for goldendoodles or Labradoodles because of their tight curls.

Temperament

Despite their appearance as a "teddy bear" dog, the Lagotto is not your cuddly couch potato. Sandy Mignogna, founding president of the Lagotto Romagnolo Foundation and breeder behind Dolce Vita Lagotto Romagnolo , describes the dogs as having a "Type A" personality that's always ready to learn.

"The Lagotto needs stimulation and enrichment and interaction," Mignogna says. "I tell prospective puppy owners, if you are looking for a dog to hang out with on the sofa at the end of the day, it's not the breed for you. But, if you're looking for a dog that is up for an adventure and wants to learn, it's right up your alley."

Left: Lagotto Romagnoli were once used as waterfowl retrievers in Italian swamps. Today, this family breed is still a working dog at heart and loves having a job to do—like sniffing out truffles! | Credit: Santiago Urquijo / Getty