Labrador Retriever (Lab)

It’s likely you’ve met at least one Lab in your life, as they have long reigned as America’s most popular dog breed. They’ve won the dog personality popularity contest for so many years, as labs are devoted to their owners—always willing to show you their affection and receive your adoration in return—are highly intelligent, and are happiest doing any and all family activities. Their enthusiasm not only makes them fun to be around but also makes them a hard working breed. Labs are companionable, bonding with all family members, and famously friendly to every person and pup they meet. While they have high energy and require lots of activity, they are eager to please and highly trainable.