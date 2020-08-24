The ever-popular Labradoodle is immensely trainable and, unlike many other dogs, a good fit for first-time dog owners. On the larger side, these pups can take up some space—but are great with kids and will adapt to their family’s lifestyle. The standard version, which is a Lab bred with a standard-sized poodle, can grow to be about 24 inches tall and weigh up to 75 pounds. (If you’re searching for a dog on the smaller size, it’s possible to also find mini Labradoodles, a hybrid of a Labrador retriever and a miniature poodle.)