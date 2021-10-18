"They can be lovey-dovey, solicit affection, and lean in for pets, then turn around and leave you alone for hours," says Erin Askeland, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, animal health and behavior consultant at Camp Bow Wow. "They're not going to stick to your side and look to you for guidance all day, and they don't always need to be in the same room. You'll want to teach them to look to you for more instruction; they don't do that naturally."