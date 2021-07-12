Because of their breeding history, komondors may take a while to warm up to strangers. If a new person arrives at your house for the first time, introduce them to your komondor slowly and calmly. But once a komondor adopts a new person or animal into his flock—whether that's a family cat or a new human sibling—he's a devoted friend for life. Some people say that komondors never forget someone they perceive to be part of their family and will recognize them immediately, even if a lot of time has passed.