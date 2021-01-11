Keeshonden do best in a home with people around; they are not kennel dogs. "They thrive in an environment where they can get and give attention and love," Dowd says. "They do not do well in isolation." Keeshonden fit into families with other dogs and children easily, and they will welcome strangers in with open arms—especially if they bring treats. According to Dowd, a quiet home with no action is not the best place for a keeshond.